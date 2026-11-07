The death toll in the massive fire following an explosion at Oil India Limited's (OIL) facility in Tengakhat, Assam's Dibrugarh district, has risen to three after another injured worker, Rupam Gogoi, died at a private hospital in Guwahati on November 7.

Gogoi, a resident of Chabua in Dibrugarh district, had sustained critical injuries in the incident and was shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment. He breathed his last at around 11 am on Saturday.

The fire broke out following an explosion at OIL's Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) premises in Tengakhat on Friday, reportedly in the crude oil storage area. The incident triggered a massive blaze, leaving several workers seriously injured.

The first fatality was identified as Raju Dutta, who was reportedly thrown away by the impact of the explosion. Tapas Gogoi, a 40-year-old resident of Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Dibrugarh at around 3 am on Saturday.

With Rupam Gogoi's death, the toll in the incident has climbed to three.

Five injured employees were initially identified as Sailen Gogoi (45), Tapas Gogoi (40), Kumud Gogoi (38), Golap Dutta (58) and Indra Gogoi (40). They were admitted to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The injured workers were reportedly employed by Spectron Engineers Private Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged by OIL.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the site following the explosion and launched firefighting operations. The incident has raised concerns over safety arrangements at the facility.

The exact cause of the explosion and fire is yet to be established. Further details regarding the condition of other injured workers and the investigation are awaited.

