Oil India Limited (OIL) on October 22 successfully regained control over well no. NHK-67 at Gazal Basti near Duliajan. The well had been facing an uncontrolled flow of well fluids, primarily water, since October 19 after miscreants cut and stole critical components from the wellhead.

The incident of vandalism, which occurred late in the evening on October 19, had raised environmental and safety concerns, prompting OIL to take immediate action. As previously reported, miscreants dismantled the Christmas tree assembly above the adapter of well no. NHK-67, which had been in a shut-in condition since 2016. This particular well was situated within a depleted reservoir in the Bordubi area.

In response to the crisis, Oil India Limited (OIL) swiftly filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the local police and notified the District Administration Authority. The uncontrolled flow of well fluids, mainly water, was a significant cause for concern, leading to the mobilization of the Crisis Management Team (CMT) by OIL.

The CMT, in collaboration with local authorities, immediately launched a series of emergency measures to mitigate the situation. Fire tenders were deployed to the site to control the flow of water and prevent any further environmental impact. The well was successfully capped, and normal operations are set to be restored as part of the ongoing efforts.