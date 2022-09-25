An Oil India Limited's (OIL) pipeline exploded on September 25 at the Anandpara Tiniali area of Duliajan of Dibrugarh district.

As per sources, the incident occurred near the CRPF camp and the suspects of the explosion have been attributed to a mechanical failure.

Shortly after the explosion, natural gas was seen releasing at an intensifying rate.

Locals have repeatedly requested the oil authorities to stop gas emissions but no actions have taken place so far.

Sources claimed that there is a possibility of a massive fire due to gas emissions at any moment.

The public is terrified that the oil authorities did not rush the departmental officials to the spot.