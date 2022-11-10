In Assam's Dulia gaon village in Dergaon under the Golaghat district, the lucrative trade of illegal fuel oil continues.

Notably, a vicious circle has been stealing oil from an oil tanker and selling it on the black market.

Further on November 9 night, a police team led by Dergaon police station in-charge Rajiv Ingti managed to seize a smuggled oil tanker after chasing a tip-off in Missamora under Dergaon police station.

After getting information about the secret sources, the team led by Rajiv Inti, managed to get hold of the oil from a tanker in the compound of a crusher machine in Khanikar village of Misamara in Dergaon and caught one red-handed while he was unloading the fuel oil from the tanker to the containers.

Meanhwhile, taking advantage of the darkness, the miscreants involved in this incident were able to escape, however one was apprehended by the police.

With this, a vehicle bearing registration number AS-04-AC-1345 tanker has been seized from which the petrol was being unloaded to plastic containers.

The police are currently investigating the matter and a search operation is underway for more information.