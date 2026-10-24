A petroleum tanker overturned after crashing into a road divider on National Highway 127 at Kenapatti in Assam’s Nagaon district, damaging several roadside shops and triggering panic in the area. Oil leaked from the tanker onto the highway following the accident, prompting fire and emergency services personnel to take precautionary measures to prevent a possible fire.

The tanker, bearing registration number NL-01L-6875, was travelling from Numaligarh towards Hojai when its driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after a night bus obstructed its path.

The tanker crashed into a streetlight pole on the road divider before overturning and skidding a considerable distance along the carriageway on the opposite side of the highway. During the skid, it rammed into several roadside shops, causing damage to the establishments.

Following the accident, oil began leaking from the overturned tanker onto National Highway 127 and towards nearby shops, raising concerns about the risk of a fire. Emergency personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and took precautionary steps to prevent any fire-related incident.

The accident has renewed concerns over road safety at Kenapatti in Puranigudam, where repeated crashes along this stretch of the highway have raised questions about the adequacy of existing safety measures.

The incident highlights the need for greater attention to road safety on key highway stretches in Assam, particularly in areas where roadside commercial establishments are located close to busy traffic corridors.

Further details about the cause of the accident, the extent of damage and any injuries were not immediately available.