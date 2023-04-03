Cab drivers in Guwahati have been targeted by a gang of fraudsters who have been booking rides on Ola and Uber, only to rob them of thousands of rupees. The fraudsters, including several women, have been making online bookings and then looting money from the drivers' accounts.

The police have received several complaints against these fraudsters, and cases have been registered at Dispur, Paltan Bazar, and Chandmari police stations in Guwahati. The fraudsters use a particular modus operandi, wherein they first book the cab and then call the driver claiming to have a sick relative admitted to a hospital.

Once the driver reaches the location, the fraudsters call and ask for monetary help, stating that they will deposit an amount in the driver's bank account via another account. They ask the driver to transfer the amount to a QR code they provide, claiming that their bank account is not working.

The victims receive a credited message, indicating that the amount has been deposited in their account, and they transfer the money to the QR code provided. However, the credited message is later found to be fake.

By the time the driver realizes that they have been scammed, the fraudsters have already cancelled the booking and turned off their phones. Many drivers have lost thousands of rupees in this scam.

It is essential for cab drivers and the public to be aware of such scams and be cautious while accepting online bookings. The police have advised the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Such cases of fraud are becoming increasingly common in Guwahati, and the police are taking steps to catch the culprits and put an end to these scams.