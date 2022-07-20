The Assam Legislative Assembly's old quarters, cottages, and dormitories are all set to be razed, and new residential buildings will be erected in their place following an order dispatched in the Assembly.

Members currently staying in such cottages and the new MLA hostel were asked to evacuate by July 20, but the assembly secretariat will wait another week.

The 10-storey building will be built on the MLA's Assam model house site. There will be two buildings for MLAs and one building for MLA staff.

Construction is scheduled to start in September and will be ready within three years. After completion, The house will be handed over to the MLAs.

Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary on Wednesday confirmed that the members will be given a sum of Rs. 50 thousand as house rent allowance till the new buildings are constructed.

The money will be given directly to the participants from the time they quit the cottages or hostels until the project is completed.