Cases of Moral Policing are on the rise in Assam. In recent times, the state has witnessed several cases of moral policing.

This time one such incident of moral policing took place at Merapani in Golaghat district, which has raised eyebrows.

A 70-year-old man was beaten up on suspicion of killing ducks in a paddy field. The incident took place on August 10 at Dayalpur Jogechi Pathar village.

The old man identified as Baga Basumatary, was thrashed mercilessly by a group of fifteen.

Another victim identified as Haitha Basumatary, was also brutally beaten up by an angry mob. A fine of Rs 14,500 was imposed on the two victims after the lynching. Within one week the group asked for the money to be cleared.

The victim, Baga Basumatary, has lodged an FIR at the Merapani police station.

After the incident of moral policing went viral, people condemned the act and raised questions on people's degrading consciousness on humanity.

The main accused, Rasna Basumatary, Nirmal Khaklari, Phukan Basumatary and Hari Basumatary, are yet to be arrested by the police.