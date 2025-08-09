Assam: Old Saraighat bridge to remain closed for repairs on August 9 night, diversions announced

In view of essential repair work to be undertaken on the Old Saraighat Bridge, the N.F. Railway has announced a complete closure of the bridge from 10:00 PM on August 9, 2025, to 6:00 AM on August 10, 2025. The Kamrup district administration has issued a detailed traffic regulation plan to ensure smooth vehicular flow during the period.

According to officials, traffic restrictions will come into effect from 9:30 PM on August 9 and remain in place until 6:00 AM on August 10 or until completion of the work, whichever is earlier.

Key traffic changes and diversions:

Complete Closure: The Old Saraighat Bridge will be shut to all vehicular and pedestrian movement from the Amingaon side until repair work is completed.

Emergency & LMVs Diversion: Emergency vehicles and light motor vehicles (LMVs) coming from Amingaon towards Guwahati will be diverted via the New Saraighat Bridge.

Normal Route for Outbound Traffic: Vehicles travelling from Guwahati to Amingaon will continue to use the New Saraighat Bridge.

Heavy Vehicle Diversion: Goods carriers, trucks, dumpers, and other heavy vehicles from Nalbari or Amingaon heading towards Guwahati will be rerouted via Baihata Chariali through Mangaldoi.

Two-Way Traffic on New Bridge: The New Saraighat Bridge will operate for two-way traffic during the closure period.

Congestion Warning: Authorities have cautioned that with only one operational bridge for both directions, significant congestion may occur on the bridge and connected routes. Commuters are advised to plan travel in advance and, where possible, opt for alternative routes.

Officials have urged the public to cooperate with the temporary arrangements to facilitate the smooth execution of the repair work.