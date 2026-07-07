Assam: Old Saraighat Bridge to shut for repairs, authorities announce temporary traffic diversion plan

The old Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra will remain closed to vehicular traffic for two months, from July 13 to September 15, to facilitate major repair and maintenance work, Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said on Tuesday, July 7.

Paul said the district administration received a communication from the Railways stating that the bridge requires extensive repair and maintenance. Following the communication, a series of meetings involving multiple departments from Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup districts were held to formulate a traffic management plan during the closure period.

"After extensive deliberations and requests from the concerned agencies, it has been decided that the old Saraighat Bridge will remain closed to traffic for a period of two months, from July 13 to September 15," Paul said.

During the closure, vehicular movement in both directions—between Kamrup Rural and Kamrup (Metro)—will be diverted through the new Saraighat Bridge.

The District Commissioner said the administration is making necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of traffic on the new bridge, which will temporarily accommodate vehicles travelling in both directions throughout the repair period.

Authorities are expected to implement traffic management measures and coordinate with relevant agencies to minimise disruption and ensure commuter safety during the maintenance work.