Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on November 14 attended the Executive Committee Meeting and Annual General Meeting of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA), chaired by Union Minister and AOA President Sarbananda Sonowal.

In a post on X, Baruah said the meetings discussed key issues related to sports administration and the advancement of sports in Assam.

The agenda included confirmation of the minutes of the previous AGM, adoption of the annual report, appointment of auditors and preparations for the 2027 National Games in Shillong.

The meetings also discussed the AOA's annual sports calendar, the proposed Guwahati International Marathon 2027 and implementation of the Sports Code in accordance with legislation passed by Parliament.

The Executive Committee further deliberated on the affiliation of state and district sports associations.

AOA Associate Vice President Taranga Gogoi, Vice Presidents Murulidhar Choudhury and Riturbaran Sharma, General Secretary Lakhya Konwar, Treasurer Ashok Kumar Bharali and other officials were also present at the meetings.