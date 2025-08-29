Assam Olympic association unveils Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award trophy

Sports enthusiasts and dignitaries gathered in Guwahati on August 28, as the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) unveiled the Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award trophy, instituted in honour of the legendary Assamese athlete and Arjuna awardee.

The ceremony was attended by Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, star boxer Ankushita Bodo, and AOA General Secretary Lakhya Konwar, among others. The award commemorates Bhogeswar Baruah, the first Assamese athlete to win a gold medal at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, and will be presented annually to celebrate sporting excellence and inspire the next generation.

The inaugural award ceremony is scheduled for September 3, 2025, in Guwahati, with several international athletes expected to attend. Legendary sprinter and Indian athletics icon P.T. Usha will be among the distinguished guests.

As part of the state’s broader effort to honour Baruah’s legacy, the Sarusajai Stadium will be renamed after him, AOA officials announced. The award will recognise athletes across six categories, including three marquee honours: Best Sportsperson of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports, and Emerging Sportsperson of the Year.

“This award is a step forward in Assam’s commitment to sports governance and development. By recognising talent and honouring our icons, we are investing in a culture of excellence that will inspire generations to come,” said Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa.

Echoing her sentiment, Konwar said the award embodies the spirit of perseverance and dedication that defined Baruah’s career. “Bhogeswar Baruah’s victory at the 1966 Asian Games continues to be a beacon of hope and inspiration. This award ensures his legacy lives on, while motivating our youth to aim higher in the field of sports. This initiative is aimed at embedding his values of perseverance and dedication into India’s sporting movement,” he said.

The AOA said the award, to be presented on Baruah’s birthday, will celebrate outstanding contributions to sport, motivate emerging talent and strengthen Assam’s role in India’s evolving sports ecosystem.