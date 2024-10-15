In a significant development for Assam's sporting landscape, state ministers Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah were nominated for vice-president positions in the newly restructured Assam Olympic Association (AOA) on Monday. The announcement came during the inaugural meeting of the association's freshly appointed Executive Committee, where a range of ambitious initiatives was outlined to boost the state's participation in major sporting events, including future Olympic Games.

The meeting marked a crucial step towards invigorating Assam's athletic scene, with ministerial nominees Pijush Hazarika and Jayanta Mallabaruah being tapped for senior vice-presidential roles. The leadership team was further bolstered by the nomination of Shantanu Ranjan Saikia as an executive member, reinforcing the committee's strategic direction.

One of the key resolutions passed was the formation of a Talent Hunt Working Group, consisting of celebrated athletes with national and international acclaim. This initiative aims to identify and nurture sporting talent across the state, ensuring that athletes from Assam are better prepared and more competitive in upcoming championships.

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The committee also turned its attention to India's aspirations to host the 2035 Olympic Games, discussing how Assam could contribute to the national effort. The association pledged robust support to local athletes, recognizing the opportunity to elevate the state's role in the nation's sporting pursuits. The AOA underscored the importance of cultivating a strong athletic foundation to position Assam as a crucial player in the 2035 Olympic bid.

Further enhancing the state's sporting culture, the Executive Committee decided to establish the Assam Olympic Award Ceremony, an event set to honor the achievements of exceptional athletes. The award will be named in tribute to boxer Lovlina Borgohain, a celebrated sports icon whose accomplishments have put Assam on the global sports map.

In another significant move, the committee announced plans for the Assam Youth Olympic Games, designed to motivate and develop young athletes. By hosting this event, the AOA aims to inspire the youth and lay the groundwork for the state's sporting future, fostering a new generation of athletic talent.

The meeting not only set forth a series of impactful initiatives but also underscored Assam's commitment to strengthening its sporting infrastructure and athlete development in pursuit of Olympic dreams.