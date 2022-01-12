GUWAHATI: Tokyo Olympic Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain has been appointed as the DSP in Assam Police today.

The Assam Chief minister handed over the appointment letter. He shared the news and wrote, “From the backwaters of Assam to Olympic glory, journey of Smt.

@LovlinaBorgohai

is inspiring. I'm elated to give her the appointment letter for the post of DySP. I congratulate her and hope that she will inspire the youth with her achievements in sports & official work”

Assam Police welcomed her and said, ''Welcome Aboard! Heartiest Congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai on being appointed as a Dy.SP in Assam Police. Your presence will surely help us in our mission towards friendly policing in the State.''

Lovlina Borgohain, became a household name after winning Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

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