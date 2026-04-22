Assam: On Earth Day, Gaurav Gogoi calls for sustainable living amid Guwahati’s artificial flood concerns

Amid concerns over man-made flooding in the city, Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on April 22 called for renewed commitment towards environmental protection and sustainable living on the occasion of Earth Day.

In a message shared on social media platform X earlier in the day, Gogoi urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices and take collective responsibility for safeguarding the environment.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to protect our planet, conserve natural resources, and build a healthier, greener future for the coming generations,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when parts of Guwahati have been grappling with artificial flooding, often attributed to poor urban planning, clogged drainage systems, and unregulated construction.

Highlighting the growing environmental challenges, Gogoi pointed to issues such as climate change, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. He stressed that while these are global concerns, local action remains crucial.

He further underlined the importance of reducing waste, conserving water, and promoting sustainable practices at both individual and community levels, noting that collective efforts can lead to meaningful change.

Environmentalists have long maintained that Assam, known for its rich biodiversity, remains highly vulnerable to ecological degradation and recurrent floods. They have called for stronger policy measures, improved infrastructure, and greater public participation to address these challenges.

As Earth Day is observed across the globe, Gogoi’s appeal adds to the growing calls for climate responsibility, urging both citizens and policymakers to act decisively in protecting the environment for future generations.