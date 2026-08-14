Assam on high alert ahead of I-Day amid ULFA(I), NSCN/GPRN boycott calls

Assam has been placed on high alert ahead of Independence Day celebrations, with security tightened across the state following boycott calls issued by militant outfits, officials said on Friday, August 14.

Security has been strengthened at celebration venues, vital installations, public places and other sensitive locations to ensure the smooth conduct of Independence Day events.

“Patrolling is being carried out to ensure there is no disruption of the events. We are confident of an incident-free Independence Day,” a police official said.

A special vigil is also being maintained along inter-state borders to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the national flag at Khanapara field in Guwahati, while ministers and senior officials will lead Independence Day programmes at different locations across the state.

Militant outfits ULFA(I) and NSCN/GPRN have called for a boycott of Independence Day celebrations in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. The outfits have urged people not to participate in the celebrations but have refrained from calling a general strike, citing the ongoing flood situation in parts of Assam.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also stepped up security measures to ensure the safety of passengers, trains and railway property ahead of the celebrations.

The Railway Protection Force has intensified patrolling and surveillance at railway stations, onboard trains and across railway premises, with additional attention being given to sensitive and vulnerable locations.

Comprehensive checking and frisking drives are being conducted at railway stations and trains, including passenger areas, waiting halls, platforms and circulating areas.

RPF teams, assisted by trained sniffer dogs, are checking passenger luggage, unattended articles and sensitive areas. Security personnel have been deployed at strategic locations, while public announcements are being made to urge passengers to report any suspicious person, object or activity to railway authorities.

Passengers have been advised to remain vigilant, avoid accepting articles from unknown persons and cooperate with security personnel during security checks.

Senior government officials reviewed preparations for the statewide celebrations earlier this week, with a particular focus on security arrangements.

The meeting, jointly chaired by the chief secretary and DGP and attended virtually by senior district officials, reviewed anti-sabotage measures, surveillance of vital installations, intelligence-sharing among agencies, round-the-clock monitoring of designated venues, route sanitisation and strengthened checking mechanisms.

Security agencies are maintaining close coordination to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations across Assam.