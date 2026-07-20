Assam on high alert: Army, Air Force kept on standby as floods worsen in Upper Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 20 said the state government has deployed four cabinet ministers to flood-affected districts to oversee rescue and relief operations as the flood situation continues to worsen in Upper Assam.

Sarma said ministers Ajanta Neog, Bimal Bora, Keshab Mahanta and Sushanta Borgohain have been rushed to the affected areas to monitor relief measures and ensure timely assistance reaches every affected family.

The Chief Minister also said the government is monitoring the flood situation round the clock and is taking all necessary steps to safeguard lives.

"We have sent four Assam cabinet ministers to flood-hit areas to monitor rescue and relief efforts," Sarma said.

He added that the state government has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to remain on standby to assist in evacuation and rescue operations, if required, in the flood-hit districts of Upper Assam.

"Our government has requested the Army and Air Force to be on standby for flood rescue operations in Upper Assam districts," the Chief Minister said.

Reiterating the government's commitment to protecting people affected by the floods, Sarma said, "We are monitoring the flood situation 24x7 and will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide relief."