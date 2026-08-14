Assam on high alert as militant outfits call for Independence Day boycott

Assam has stepped up security ahead of Independence Day after militant outfits ULFA(I) and NSCN/GPRN called for a boycott of the celebrations across the Northeast.

The groups have urged people to stay away from Independence Day programmes in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland. However, unlike previous years, they have not called for a general strike, citing the flood situation in parts of Assam.

The boycott calls have prompted authorities to intensify security at venues where celebrations will be held, besides vital installations, public places and other sensitive locations.

"Security has been tightened at all celebration venues, vital installations, public places and other areas," a police official said.

Police have increased patrolling and surveillance, while security forces are maintaining a close watch on possible attempts to disrupt the celebrations. Inter-state borders are also under heightened surveillance to prevent any subversive activity.

"We are confident of an incident-free Independence Day," the official said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will hoist the national flag at Khanapara field in Guwahati. Ministers and senior government officials will oversee celebrations at different locations across the state.

Security preparations were reviewed earlier this week at a meeting jointly chaired by the chief secretary and director general of police. Senior district officials joined the meeting through videoconference.

The review focused on anti-sabotage measures, surveillance of vital installations, intelligence-sharing between agencies and round-the-clock monitoring of designated venues. Officials also assessed route sanitisation, checking mechanisms and security protocols.

With the boycott appeal in place but no general strike announced, authorities are now relying on heightened surveillance and coordinated security measures to ensure that Independence Day programmes across Assam go ahead without disruption.