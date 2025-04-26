Assam is on the road to become one of the strongest states in the country with peace and prosperity, courtesy of positive thinking and collective effort, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted.

Addressing the 32nd Convocation of Gauhati University, he emphasised that India is advancing through the pillars of culture, education, science and the arts. He also announced a financial grant of Rs 250 crore for the holistic development of the university.

"Alongside the nation's progress, Assam is also transforming into a land of peace and prosperity. With positive thinking and collective effort, Assam is on its way to becoming one of the strongest states in the country," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He emphasised the need for a new generation of students - innovative thinkers and aspiring entrepreneurs, who are ready to embrace challenges and build the future through startups.

"The dreams and creativity of students are the foundation of innovation, and that a New Assam needs the energy of youth who dare to dream big and reach for the sky. Today's Assam is a land of hope, a place where dreams transform into achievements. Assam is no longer a dependent state, but stands proudly as a contributing state of the nation," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He assured the new graduates that the government will create ample opportunities for them to pursue their dreams in Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister along with the Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 32nd Convocation Ceremony of Gauhati University.

A total of 3,593 students received bachelor's and master's degrees, while 148 were awarded PhDs.

Honorary PhD degrees were conferred upon Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Former Director of Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute, Tapan Kumar Saikia, Honorary Director of Oncoscience, Jaslok Hospital & Research Institute, Mumbai and Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and expressed gratitude to the faculty, parents and families for their dedication.

On the other hand, Assam Governor Acharya asked Gauhati University to become an active partner in the unified efforts in making India a global hub of education, innovation and values.