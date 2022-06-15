Several villages in West Nalbari are again submerged today due to incessant rain.

The main road from Madhupur to Bihampur was cut off due to water logging again today. Due to which students and teachers of several schools have become inastate of inability to go to schools.

On the other hand, floods have entered many houses of villages like Mullerkuchi, Auhati, Barakat, Madhupur, Balijar, Barbeela etc. The water of the Budhadiya river adjoining these villages has also been damaging the farmers of the area for years. So today again floods have submerged the houses of many people in the area.

And as a result people in this area are worried.