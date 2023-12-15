In a move towards ensuring the safety of children, Assam's Director General of Police, GP Singh, took to microblogging site X to announce the arrest of Dadul Sarma, the accused in a child assault case in Dhekiajuli District, Sonitpur.

This comes on the heels of a landmark decision earlier in the day, as a POCSO court in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district sentenced a primary school teacher, Rajendra Kumar Bhusal, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in a minor sexual assault case. The accused, who also faced a fine of up to Rs 10,000, had been charged in 2019 at Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari police station for sexually assaulting a minor.

Reports indicate that Bhusal, who served as a private tutor to the victim, committed the heinous act when no one was at home. The family, upon discovering the incident, promptly filed a case with the police.

The court, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) of Kamrup Metropolitan district to provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the rehabilitation of the victim.