Police in Dhubri's Chapar successfully apprehended an individual in possession of a pistol. The suspect, identified as Mizanur Rahman hailing from Barghola, was taken into custody by a team led by Deepjyoti Ingti, the officer-in-charge of Chapar police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid resulting in the seizure of a 7.6 MM pistol along with four live bullets from Mizanur. The arrest underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat illegal firearms and ensure public safety in the region.

Currently, Mizanur Rahman is undergoing interrogation by the police as part of their ongoing investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.