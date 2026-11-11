Police have arrested one accused, identified as Aizul, within 24 hours of a violent clash between two families over a land dispute at No. 1 Borghuli village in Assam's Nagaon district.

At least seven people were injured in the clash, including one who sustained a bullet injury, on Monday night. The incident occurred under Ulubari Police Station in Kaliabor subdivision.

According to police, the dispute involved the families of Ufaidul Islam and Safiqul Islam, who belong to the same extended family and had reportedly been engaged in a longstanding dispute over ownership of a plot of land.

The arrest was made by Sulung Police under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Amrit Pritam Das.

In a subsequent operation, police recovered the firearm allegedly used in the shooting from the residence of Abdul Kalam at Borghuli late on Monday night.

Police had initially detained three people in connection with the incident and launched an investigation. The latest arrest and recovery of the firearm mark a further development in the probe.