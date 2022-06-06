Atleast one child died while another injured after falling in a pit at Hiloidhari Gaon, Dibrugarh.

The child was identified as Anash Das and Devashish Sakia was rescued in critical condition.

Anash Das died suddenly after falling into a temporary helipad pond constructed by the district administration on the arrival of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the auspicious inauguration ceremony of The Cancer Hospital in Dibrugarh.

The helipad was temporarily constructed near Assam Medical College. The child dies after falling into an exposed pit of a helipad dug to build. Anash Das was just 10 year old, son of Bitul Das.

Pallava Saikia's son Devashish Saikia on the other hand is undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College in a critical condition. He was a student of class VI of Children's Bharati School in Dibrugarh.

The two children were reportedly cycling in the evening. But suddenly they fall into a huge pit due to the helipad filled with water. Local people were rescued but one died immediately and another was recovered in a critical condition.

The injured child has been rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The pit was said to be digged during construction of helipad for PM program in April.

It may be recalled that the prime minister had come to inaugurate the Dibrugarh Cancer Medical Institute on April 28. It was then that helipad was temporarily constructed.