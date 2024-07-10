A hit-and-run incident took place last night on National Highway 27 in the Beharbari area, leaving a young man critically injured.

Balu Das, hailing from Hatipathar in Bongaigaon, was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle, locally referred to as a "Magic Bamboo," which fled the scene immediately.

The accident occurred on the stretch of the road leading from Khanapara to Jalukbari.

Balu Das sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition by a 108 ambulance.

Balu Das had just arrived in Guwahati from Bongaigaon on the same day for work purposes when the accident occurred, adding a layer of tragedy to the incident.

The authorities are investigating the hit-and-run, urging any witnesses to come forward with information.