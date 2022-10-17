One person died while three others were injured after a boat accident in the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Nalbari district on October 16 evening.

As per reports, the deceased was identified as Aijul Hoque while the injured ones were identified as Moqibul Islam, Taizuddin Ahmed, and Farman Ali.

A country-made boat carrying around 15 people on its way from the Goroimari area in the kamrup district to the Kurihamari area collided with another boat coming from the opposite direction in the Nalbari district

However, following the incident, locals were the first to get into action as they rescued passengers of the boats.

All those injured in the boat accident have been admitted to Mukalmua hospital.

Fortunately, not a single casualty has been reported from the boat that was travelling from the opposite side.

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