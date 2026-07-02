Assam: One dead after formalin-laden tanker meets with accident in Dima Hasao

A tanker carrying formalin overturned near Jatinga in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Thursday, July 2, leaving the driver dead, police said.

The accident occurred near Jatinga under the jurisdiction of Haflong Police Station when the liquid carrier tanker, bearing registration number NL 01 AE 3886, lost control and overturned while travelling from Namrup to Tripura.

The driver, identified as Saiful Haque (36), a resident of Bartlowa under Dhaligaon Police Station in Chirang district, sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

He was rushed to Haflong Civil Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on the way, officials said.

The circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained. Police have initiated the necessary legal formalities, and further investigation into the incident is underway.