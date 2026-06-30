Assam: One dead after two-wheeler crash on Chandmari’s Maharaj Prithu Flyover

A man was killed in a late-night road accident on the Maharaj Prithu Flyover in Chandmari, Guwahati, on June 29 after a collision involving a motorcycle and a scooter, renewing concerns over road safety on the stretch during rainfall.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred on the flyover on Monday night when the two vehicles collided under wet road conditions. The impact of the crash was severe, resulting in the death of one person at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Parimal Medhi, a resident of Noonmati.

Local residents alleged that the Maharaj Prithu Flyover becomes particularly hazardous during rainfall due

to the slippery road surface and claimed that similar incidents have occurred on the stretch in the past. They expressed concern over commuter safety and called for corrective measures to reduce accident risks during adverse weather conditions.

The latest fatality has brought renewed attention to the condition of the flyover and the need for preventive interventions, including improved surface management and enhanced safety mechanisms.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and further details are awaited.