A landslide in the Sonapur area of northeastern state of Assam has claimed life of a person on January 5.

According to the sources, a landslide occurred in Khetri, killing a man who was excavating soil.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Baruah.

Sources claimed that Baruah was injured while digging the hill illegally.

The associate worker rushed to the hospital but the man died on the way.

Illegal hill mining has been going on in the area for a long time.

The incident took place last night and the local police have reached the spot and started the investigation.

Earlier on December 25, 2022, a landslide in Assam's Cachar district killed two workers, one of whom was a woman.

According to the reports, a landslide occurred at a building construction site in Jirighat where the workers were working, burying at least five workers.

Krishna Das and Padma Mura were identified as the deceased, while the other three workers were rescued in critical condition.

When the incident occurred, the workers were on the construction site of Ramen Das' building.