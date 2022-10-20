A man died during a man-elephant conflict when a herd of elephants comprising of 25-30 jumbos entered Titabor’s Rangajan tea estate on the intervening night of October 19.

The man identified as Nakul Bhuyan, 55, lost his life after the herd of elephants entered tea estate in search of food and attacked the man’s house.

While trying to chase away the wild elephant herd, the man was trampled by the jumbos who later died on the spot after succumbing to his injuries.

In a similar incident, a man was critically injured in a wild elephant attack in the Gossaigaon area of lower Assam’s Kokrajhar district on October 16.

The injured person was identified as Rabin Murmu and has been sent to Gosaigaon RNB Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, a herd of wild elephants at around 5 o’clock in the morning of October 16 created a nuisance in the village.

As there are no roads, the villagers had to carry the injured Murmu by crossing a river in a very critical condition to the Ambulance.

The villagers also informed that the forest department was informed as soon as the incident took place but didn’t react immediately.

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