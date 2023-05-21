In a major crackdown on suspected fake gold smuggling and money launderingDhubri police conducted a widespread raid in various locations in Dhubri on May 21. As a result, Haji Badiur Zaman was detained from his residence by the Dhubri police.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the police team apprehended Zaman and subsequently carried out raids in multiple business establishments within the Dhubri Municipal Town area, which are believed to be associated with him.

Local sources reveal that Zaman's brother resides permanently in Bangladesh, and it is alleged that Zaman and his son, Atowar Rahman, have been operating an illicit smuggling network, taking advantage of their connection across the border.

However, Atowar Rahman is currently evading authorities, and his whereabouts remain unknown. The Dhubri police conducted an extensive interrogation of Haji Badiur Zaman to gather more information related to the case.

During the raids, police discovered and confiscated several significant documents and items of interest from Zaman's business premises and residence.