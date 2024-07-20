In a significant crackdown, police surveillance operations and raids under the jurisdiction of the Gauripur Police station in the Dhubri district unearthed evidence of illicit drug business, leading to the arrest of one person in connection with it on Friday evening.

The accused Nazir Hussain, son of Bachchu Sheikh, resident of Alomganj Part III, under Gauripur Police station, is alleged to have engaged in the unlawful sale and distribution of narcotic drugs, which includes obtaining, storing, and distributing materials that the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 designated as narcotics.

Based on the reliable information of Ratul Haloi, Circle Inspector, from a source SI Jitumani Baishya, of Gauripur Police station apprehended Hussain and 31.04 gm of suspected Brown Sugar (heroin) in 29 nos of containers have been recovered and the same have been seized in presence of local witnesses.



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Nazir Hussain’s activities have been flagged as detrimental to public safety and health. The ongoing investigations and legal actions are pivotal in curtailing his alleged involvement in the narcotic drug business and restoring safety in the Dhubri district.

The distribution of narcotics contributes to rising addiction rates, and criminal activities, and deteriorates community health and safety in the Gauripur and broader Dhubri district.

Information received from police authorities indicates that Nazir Hussain is under investigation and has been apprehended for his involvement in the narcotics trade, details regarding his charges under the NDPS Act would be crucial. This could include possession, trafficking, or manufacturing of narcotic substances.