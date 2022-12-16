A poacher who was arrested on charges of poaching was shot by Dalgaon Police while trying to escape from Police custody.

According to reports, the arrested accused sustained bullet injuries in his leg when he tried to flee away from police custody while showing his arms and ammunition hideouts near the Dhansiri River.

The accused identified as Abdul Matin allegedly stabbed UB Constable Sushil Baruah in his chest and tried to run away from the scene.

The constable was immediately taken to Mangaldai Civil Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

As the smuggler was escaping from the scene, the officer In charge of Dalgaon Police Station shot him in his leg following which the accused sustained injuries and is immediately taken to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for further treatment.

“He is a suspected and wanted poacher. We have seized arms and ammunition from him. When we went to the place where he said he had his hideouts, he stabbed one of our UB constables and tried to escape. I shot at him with my pistol and he was injured. We immediately took him to Mangaldai Civil Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment there.”, said a police official.

Notably, the arrested accused Abdul Matin alias Kalak Parhi is a wanted criminal who carried Rs 5 lakh reward, from Assam Police.