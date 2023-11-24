One intern doctor and two students from the Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) have been rusticated for six months over an incident of drunken brawl at a bar in Guwahati. Apart from them, 15 more students from the hostel have been expelled from the hostel for three months over the incident.

The intern doctor has been identified as Subhrashish Saikia and the two MBBS students have been identified as Rishikesh Vipaksh and Sasanksa Kashyap. The decision to rusticate the trio was taken today after a probe was initiated into the matter by GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sharma and GMCH Principal Dr Achyut Baishya. Along with the trio, 15 students residing in Hostel No 4 have been suspended for a period of three months for getting involved in the matter.

Speaking to India Today NE, GMCH principal Dr Achyut Baishya confirmed that an intern doctor and two MBBS students have been rusticated for a period of six months.

"The intern doctor and the two MBBS students have been rusticated for a period of six months. We have taken the decision as the three persons have confessed to having engaged in a brawl in a city bar. For the time being, they have been rusticated and their parents or guardians have been informed about the incident. Since the incident has taken place outside the limits of the GMCH, the police will handle the case as per their procedure. The college authorities have nothing to do with the incident at the bar," said Dr Baishya.

Meanwhile, GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sharma said that the intern doctor and the two MBBS students have been debarred from college activities for a period six months, and they have been permanently expelled from the hostel.

"The intern doctor and the two MBBS students have been rusticated and hence they are debarred from the activities at the college and hospital for a period of six months. Along with this, they have been permanently expelled from the hostel. Apart from them, 15 other students of Hostel No 4 have been rusticated from the hostel for a period of three months, for getting involved in the incident. This will be written in the black book in their records," said Dr Abhijit Sharma to India Today NE.

The drunken brawl reportedly unfolded at a bar located in Guwahati's Christian Basti area on November 24 evening, which involved the intern doctor and the two students of the GMCH. According to sources, the MBBS students allegedly ignited the brawl, which escalated quickly in a matter of minutes.

Reports also state that several individuals including the students along with the GMCH intern doctor were injured in the incident. Further, the bar manager along with the cashier also reportedly sustained injuries and were later treated at a city-based hospital.

As per reports, the reason behind the argument is said to be overbilling of payment. The incident occurred between 7:30 PM to 11:00 PM yesterday.