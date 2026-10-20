One person was killed and another seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle crashed into a roadside tree at Kakaramara in Assam’s Moran area while the two were returning home after watching Durga Puja celebrations.

The accident occurred in the Mahmora Assembly constituency when the motorcycle reportedly went out of control and rammed into a tree.

The deceased has been identified as Ardeep Munda, a resident of Upper Tengan in Engrijan.

Following the accident, local residents rescued both occupants of the motorcycle and rushed them to Moran Medical Centre. However, doctors declared Munda dead on arrival.

The other person sustained serious injuries, including a fracture in one leg, and is undergoing treatment at the medical facility.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.