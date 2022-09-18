A man was trampled to death while five others were injured by a herd of wild elephants in Assam's Baksa district on September 18.

As per reports, the incident took place at Khairani village.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Boro, while the injured ones are Dhanpati Boro, Anil Daimary, Paresh Boro, Thengona Musahari, and Sulendra Boro.

Reportedly, the herd of wild elephants entered the region in search of food from the nearby forest following which locals tried to change the direction of the elephants from their residence. During this process, the elephants attacked the people and injured some of them.

Later, the injured persons were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Rangia.

The elephant also destroyed numerous houses besides damaging paddy fields.

In a bid to avoid such incidents, the villagers of Assam's Nagaon district on November 29, 2022, had taken up a unique initiative to mitigate man-elephants conflicts and save their paddy crops.

They had planned to avoid the conflict by creating a separate food zone for wild elephants.

Meanwhile, such incidents are frequently coming to the fore and often man-elephant conflicts end with the deaths of both humans and elephants. In addition to this, it also leads to the destruction of properties, and Assam has witnessed growing man-elephant conflicts every year.