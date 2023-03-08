Assam: One killed in firing in state's Tezpur town
As per sources, the deceased identified as Bishnu Das was shot dead by his own brother.
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Amid holi celebrations, a person lost his life in a firing over the domestic conflict in Assam's Tezpur on March 8.
As per sources, the deceased identified as Bishnu Das was shot dead by his own brother.
Meanwhile, police have apprehended the accused identified as Alok Das.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
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