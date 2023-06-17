Amid the incessant rainfall, a guard wall of a sweets-making factory in Guwahati's Dhirenpara collapsed resulting in the death of a man on June 17.

The deceased identified as Mukhtar Ali was working at the factory premises time of the tragedy and was later found buried beneath the rubble.

As per reports, the guard wall came crashing down on the small business unit that made sweets situated at Sonali Path in the Dhirenpara locality.

Also Read: Assam flood worsens as incessant rain continues, 34,000 people displaced

Local police, together with a team of SDRF officers, quickly arrived on the scene and began rescue efforts.

Officials discovered the victim deceased after removing the rubble and cleansing the scene.

The corpse was retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

Assam's flood situation worsened on June 16 with incessant rainfall inundating new areas across 11 districts and impacting over 34,000 people.

Most of the rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are maintaining a trend of rising water levels at different places though none are flowing above the danger mark, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Altogether 34,189 people, comprising 14, 675 women and 3,787 children, are reeling under the impact of the deluge. The number of people affected by the flood waters has increased from over 29,000 in three districts on June 15 as the rain continued in the state.