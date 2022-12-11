One person was killed in a rhino attack in Sohla area of Kuruwabahi in Bokakhat.

The deceased person has been identified as Tarshan Chowdhury.

According to reports, the rhino attacked the person while he was on his way to field early in the morning.

Earlier on January, 2022, A 50-year-old man was killed in a rhino attack near Samaguri in Assam’s Majuli district. The victim was identified as Madan Das.

The injured person was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead during the treatment.

According to the villagers, the rhino strayed out of Kaziranga National Park and entered the village area a few days back.

In yet another incident , on November , 2022, Two persons were seriously injured when a female rhino attacked them in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park.

The rhino attacked the two persons when they were engaged in road clearance work in the Borbeel area under Kohora forest range in Kaziranga National Park.