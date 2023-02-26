A person died on the spot after a bus he was driving crashed head-on with a truck in Assam's Kaliabor on February 26.

According to reports, the bus was on its route from Guwahati to Jagun in the Tinsukia district when the accident occurred near Kaliabor.

The bus lost control after the accident and fell into a deep ditch.

In the accident, the victim, identified as Jintu Bora, died on spot. He was a Dergaon inhabitant.

Many others travelling aboard the bus also got injuries.

The injured people were sent to Kaliabor Sub Divisional Civil Hospital right away.

"We're headed to Jagun from Guwahati," the bus driver explained. As we crossed Jokholabondha, a vehicle came towards us on the wrong side, and I halted the bus; unfortunately, the truck hit one side of the bus, and I lost control of the bus, which slid into the ditch."

The bus carried at least 22 passengers.

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased stated, "He was in an accident a few days ago. He was admitted to the hospital in Dibrugarh. He was subsequently referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further care. Following an examination, the physicians determined that he had healed and could be discharged. So we were coming home when we were involved in this awful accident, and he died."