A truck driver was killed while several others were injured after three trucks collided with each other following a dense fog in the Bilasipara of Dhubri district here on December 15.

The accident took place between three trucks, bearing registration numbers AS 17B 9954, WB 57C 8685, and AS 01 NC 2230 which were heading towards Dhubri from Guwahati and the other one was going to Guwahati from Dhubri when the incident occurred at National Highway 17 in Chirakuta area of Bilasipara.

The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital by locals.

Following the incident, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on National Highway 17.

The identities of the deceased and the injured are yet to be ascertained and the incident has created a furor across the Chirakuta area in Bilasipara.

Earlier on November 21, as many as five people were killed in a tragic road accident after a truck collided with a car at Hatikhowa in Kaliabor town of Assam.

According to reports, the five youths were returning home after attending one of their friend's wedding ceremonies in their vehicle bearing registration number AS 05 Q 2683 which collided with a truck bearing registration number UP 3 AT 2766.

The victims have been identified as Sandeep Pal, Samir Pal, Vivek Das, Sanjay Das, and Bikash Sharma and they all were residents of Bokakhat in the Golaghat district.

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