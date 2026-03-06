Assam: One-Man Commission set up to probe BTC Secretariat incident

The Assam Government has constituted a one-man Commission of Inquiry headed by former Gauhati High Court judge Justice H. N. Sarma on March 6, to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident that took place at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat in Kokrajhar on November 29, 2025.

The commission has been formed under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 and will investigate the sequence of events that led to protests by student organisations of Bodoland University.

According to the notification, the inquiry will examine the developments leading to the protest, including the march towards the BTC Secretariat and the alleged breach of barricades, forcible entry and vandalism at the premises.

The commission will also assess the response of the district administration, police and BTC Secretariat authorities in handling the situation. It will further examine whether there were lapses or failures in anticipating or managing the incident, as well as evaluate the extent of damage caused to public property and disruption of official functioning.

In connection with the inquiry, the commission has invited written statements or representations from the Government of Assam, BTC authorities, Bodoland University, affected individuals, organisations and members of the public who have knowledge of the matter.

The submissions should include the full name, postal address and contact details of the person making the representation, along with supporting documents and a list of witnesses, if any, supported by an affidavit.

Written statements must be submitted in triplicate to the office of the commission either in person during office hours or by Registered Post or Speed Post so as to reach on or before March 26, 2026.

Submissions may also be routed through the office of the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar through Assistant Commissioner Subham Sinha, who will forward them to the commission.