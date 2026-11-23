The skeletal remains of a one-month-old baby girl were recovered from a riverbank in Assam's Cachar district nearly a week after she went missing, with her mother allegedly confessing to killing the infant in a WhatsApp conversation with her husband, police said.

The mother, identified as Anamika Singh Chhetri, is suspected to have left the state following the incident. Police have launched a search operation to trace her, while the circumstances surrounding the infant's death are being investigated.

According to preliminary reports, Anamika had gone missing from her home in Joypur along with her one-month-old daughter around a week ago. She was living with her two daughters, aged three years and one month, while her husband, Debashish Singh Chhetri, was reportedly working outside Assam.

After learning about their disappearance, Debashish's father alerted his son and approached the Joypur Police Station. Police subsequently launched an investigation and tracked Anamika's mobile phone, which reportedly indicated that she had travelled by train to another state.

Meanwhile, Debashish managed to establish contact with his wife through WhatsApp. During their conversation, Anamika allegedly told him that she had killed their one-month-old daughter and abandoned her body on a riverbank near their residence.

Following the disclosure, family members searched the area and found the skeletal remains of the infant. The remains were subsequently recovered by police and sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigators suspect that wild animals may have consumed parts of the infant's body, leaving behind only the skeletal remains.

The exact circumstances and cause of the child's death are yet to be established. Police are continuing efforts to trace the mother and further details of the investigation are awaited.