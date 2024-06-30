Police apprehended another suspect in the ongoing Gauhati University marksheet scam, bringing the total number of arrests to 10. The individual, an advocate, was detained from Dalgaon in Darrang district and transferred to Howly Police Station for interrogation, according to a senior police official.

The scandal surfaced when Ganesh Lal Choudhury College (GLC College) in Barpeta Road discovered discrepancies in an undergraduate student's marks. This led to an investigation revealing multiple cases of fraud. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted during a press briefing that six to seven instances were detected in Barpeta district alone.

Earlier arrests include the prime suspect and eight others, detained from various locations including Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Darrang. The primary accused was reportedly responsible for the firm managing the university's computerised marksheet system.