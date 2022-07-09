Dibrugarh Police arrested another accused Samsullah Khan in connection with the offence of abatement of suicide of Vineet Bagaria.

Police produced all the three accused Baidulla Khan, Nishant Sarma and Samsullah Khan before the court of Judicial Magistrate 1st class.

Court forwarded them to jail custody. Accused Sanjay Sarma and Izaz Khan are still absconding.On Thursday, Vineet Bagaria (33) hung himself to death at his residence at the Shani Mandir road in Dibrugarh. Vineet Bagaria’s death has created shockwaves in Dibrugarh, Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today apologizing to the family members of Dibrugarh animal rights activist Vineet Bagaria promised ‘stern action’ against the 4 accused.

Holding the local administration accountable for failing to prevent the incident, CM Biswa Sarma said, ‘’It's a complete failure of the Dibrugarh District administration. I will take stern action against the culprits involved in the abetment of the suicide.’’

The CM, who is in Dibrugarh for a BJP party meet, made his comments after visiting deceased Vineet Bagaria’s family members.

Earlier, Assam Congress Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi had urged Chief Minister Biswa Sarma to hold the local police accountable for the 33-year-old youth’s death.

Vineet Bagaria, committed suicide after recording emotional videos wherein he charged tenants of disturbing his family’s peace of mind before going on to end his life.

An avid animal lover, Bagaria was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People's and was involved in multiple rehabilitation and animal protection activities in his area.