One more person was found dead at a crematorium in Assam's Goalpara connection with the boat capsize incident that occurred on Thursday (July 12) in the Rangjuli area. So far, four people have died in the accident.

The incident took place as five people were returning home after performing the last rites of a community member.

Bodies of three people - Prasenjit Saha, Jeet Malakar and Sujan Malakar were recovered on Thursday. However, another body was recovered today morning.

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After completing the last rites, the victims' boat capsized in the middle of the river, causing all five to drown. The body of the husband who was cremated is yet to be recovered by the raiders.

The police, with the assistance of local residents, retrieved the bodies and transported them for postmortem examination.

However, the SDRF forces and people are still carrying out rescue operations at the spot.