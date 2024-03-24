Following the arrest of an IIT Guwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS, Assam Police detained another student from the institution today. This brings the total count to two students currently held by police amidst intensifying investigations into potential extremist links within the academic community.

The latest detainee's apprehension comes hot on the heels of the remand of the first student, who was placed in the custody of Assam's Special Task Force (STF) for a 10-day period.