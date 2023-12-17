One person has been arrested in Assam's Sivasagar district, while one pistol has also been seized from him.

The person identified as Lakhya Chetia was arrested at Sonari after he allegedly tried to extort money from a local businessman at gunpoint. Chetia tried to extort money from the businessman identified as Ranjit Mali on gunpoint at his shop. When he tried to flee the spot, local overpowered him and managed to nab him.

The accused is currently in police custody where he is being interrogated.

