One jail personnel has been transferred and a few other officails are likely to be to be suspended in view of the security lape inside the National Security Act (NSA) cell in the Dibrugarh jail in Assam. The security lapse assumes significance as the cell holds Punjab separatist leader Amritpal Singh and his associates, among others.

There are also reports that the Assam government has sought a report on the entire incident.

The development comes in after Assam DGP GP Singh visited the Dibrugarh jail for inspection.

Unauthorized activities were reported in the National Security Act (NSA) cell at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam on Saturday. On receiving this information, additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA Block. The inputs confirmed the unauthorized activities, prompting jail staff to conduct a search operation in the premises of the NSA Cell early this morning. The search resulted in the recovery of numerous unauthorized items including a smartphone with SIM, a keypad phone, a TV remote with keyboard, a spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and a smartwatch. All these items were legally seized by the jail staff.

Investigations are underway to determine the source of these unauthorized items and the method of their induction into the cell.

The evidence gathered led to a thorough search of the NSA cell, resulting in the seizure of several devices, including a smartphone, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers, and a smart watch. The jail, known for its multi-tier security system, houses detainees under the NSA, including Amritpal Singh, who is kept in a solitary cell. Measures are being taken to prevent any such instances in the future.