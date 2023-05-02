Assam Police on May 2 detained one suspected member of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) affiliated to al Qaeda in Dhubri district, as per sources.

The suspected ABT member identified as Nazrul Islam is a resident of Sastar Ghat, P-III near the western side of Dhubri, close to Bangladesh International border.

As per preliminary reports, the ABT member was detained after getting clue from the earlier arrested alleged members of ABT on April 24, who were arrested and kept under police custody for questioning.

In the earlier case, police got a clue that the suspected detained ABT members had a financial transaction history with the earlier arrested ABT members, from Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Dhubri, etc including other states of India.

''Police have doubts that the detainee may have connections with other active ABT members who are hiding out in other states of India,'' said SP Dhubri while speaking on the arrested suspected ABT members.

Also read : Assam: Three alleged members of Ansarullah Bangla Team arrested in Dhubri